There are some aliases and Git addons that I use to make my life easier.

Aliases

I have a shell alias that maps git to g , but that’s about as far as I go. I don’t have gco or things like that because I feel like that would get confusing for me.

I have an alias called git recent that pretty-prints the branches I have poked at most recently:

[alias] recent = ! git branch --sort=-committerdate --format=\"%(committerdate:relative)%09%(refname:short)\" | head -10

which looks like:

$ g recent 45 minutes ago at-listiter 59 minutes ago mb-mul-add 61 minutes ago mb-lshift 2 hours ago cinder/3.8 $

I have an alias called git smartlog (and git sl ) that emulates hg smartlog , which I have gotten used to using at work.

[alias] smartlog = log --graph --pretty=format:'commit: %C(bold red)%h%Creset %C(red)[%H]%Creset %C(bold magenta)%d %Creset%ndate: %C(bold yellow)%cd %Creset%C(yellow)%cr%Creset%nauthor: %C(bold blue)%an%Creset %C(blue)[%ae]%Creset%n%C(cyan)%s%n%Creset'

Patterns

I like to write descriptive commit summaries, especially explaining motivation or interesting debugging stories. They are helpful to come back to later when I inevitably git blame myself.

I almost always stage changes with add -p . This way I can split out changes more finely than per-file. This helps me structure commits into neat little series instead of one giant blob.

I almost always commit with commit --verbose . This way I can page through my changes when describing them.

Configuration options

In my global .gitconfig I have:

[commit] template = /home/username/.gitmessage

This helps keep my commit messages consistent.

Addons and CLI programs

I have git absorb , which is an easier way to do git commit --fixup and git rebase -i --autosquash .

I have tig which I use to page through commits.

I use git filter-repo to rebase files and directories out of existence.

I use git branchless , which does in fact support branches. I use it primarily for git next and git prev . I have occasionally also used git restack , though these days I tend to use rebase -i , edit the commit ( edit ), and continue the rebase.

In the past I used gitolite extensively to host my own Git server with multiple users and whatnot.

Vim plugins

I have vim-fugitive installed and use it regularly.

Other

I think Jujutsu/ jj is very neat. Also Game of Trees. Also dura. Also gitless.

Learn how to see the history of a method.