home blog lisp favorites pl resources bread recipes rss

Git

There are some aliases and Git addons that I use to make my life easier.

Aliases

I have a shell alias that maps git to g, but that’s about as far as I go. I don’t have gco or things like that because I feel like that would get confusing for me.

I have an alias called git recent that pretty-prints the branches I have poked at most recently:

[alias]
	recent = ! git branch --sort=-committerdate --format=\"%(committerdate:relative)%09%(refname:short)\" | head -10

which looks like:

$ g recent
45 minutes ago	at-listiter
59 minutes ago	mb-mul-add
61 minutes ago	mb-lshift
2 hours ago	cinder/3.8
$

I have an alias called git smartlog (and git sl) that emulates hg smartlog, which I have gotten used to using at work.

[alias]
	 smartlog = log --graph --pretty=format:'commit: %C(bold red)%h%Creset %C(red)[%H]%Creset %C(bold magenta)%d %Creset%ndate: %C(bold yellow)%cd %Creset%C(yellow)%cr%Creset%nauthor: %C(bold blue)%an%Creset %C(blue)[%ae]%Creset%n%C(cyan)%s%n%Creset'

Patterns

I like to write descriptive commit summaries, especially explaining motivation or interesting debugging stories. They are helpful to come back to later when I inevitably git blame myself.

I almost always stage changes with add -p. This way I can split out changes more finely than per-file. This helps me structure commits into neat little series instead of one giant blob.

I almost always commit with commit --verbose. This way I can page through my changes when describing them.

Configuration options

In my global .gitconfig I have:

[commit]
	template = /home/username/.gitmessage

This helps keep my commit messages consistent.

Addons and CLI programs

I have git absorb, which is an easier way to do git commit --fixup and git rebase -i --autosquash.

I have tig which I use to page through commits.

I use git filter-repo to rebase files and directories out of existence.

I use git branchless, which does in fact support branches. I use it primarily for git next and git prev. I have occasionally also used git restack, though these days I tend to use rebase -i, edit the commit (edit), and continue the rebase.

In the past I used gitolite extensively to host my own Git server with multiple users and whatnot.

Vim plugins

I have vim-fugitive installed and use it regularly.

In-repo issue trackers

Other

I think Jujutsu/jj is very neat. Also Game of Trees. Also dura. Also gitless.

Learn how to see the history of a method.